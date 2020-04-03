Alabama surpasses 1,200 cases, with 25 of them in Baldwin

As of 7:30 p.m. this evening (April 2) The Alabama Dept. of Health is reporting 1,270 cases from the COVID19 virus, with 25 cases reported in Baldwin County. According to dat published on the U.S. Govt. website covid19.healthdata.org, Alabama may see the fourth most fatalities from COVID-19, and have full social distancing in place through May 2020.

New York, Florida, Texas and Alabama are the states projected to have the median most fatalities from the COVID-19 outbreak, according to covid19.healthdata.org. The virus is expected to peak in Alabama on April 19. But it is important to note that the projected death rate listed on the website’s chart is far ranging to the point of being vague – between 849 and 9,600 deaths.