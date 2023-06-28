Alabama to reduce food tax by one percent

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill reducing the state’s 4 percent tax on groceries to 3 percent starting Sept. 1, with an additional 1 percent reduction scheduled for next September, if revenue to the state’s Education Trust Fund has grown by at least 3.5%. Alabama is one of only three states taxing groceries at the same rate as other goods.

The tax cut does not apply to items such as prepared food and alcohol. Baldwin County sales tax is four percent and Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Foley all add a three percent sales tax that includes food.