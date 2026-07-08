Alabama Tourism launches Catfish Trail

Although a majority of the state’s catfish production comes from the Black Belt region and the bulk of the state’s farms are in Hale, Dallas and Greene Counties, Baldwin County is also mentioned in the recently announced Alabama Catfish Trail.

The trail features more than 50 lakes, rivers, restaurants, markets, and experiences where locals and visitors can explore Alabama’s rich catfish culture.

Baldwin County shout-outs include David’s Catfish House in Bay Minette for eating and Fish River, Lake Shelby and the Styx River for catching (Gulf Shores) the species that contributes at least $92 million yearly to the state economy.

Alabama consistently ranks as the second-largest producer of farm-raised catfish in the United States. The industry supports more than 2,400 jobs across farming, processing, feed production, transportation, and research, serving as a major economic driver, particularly in the Black Belt region. The state generates nearly 30 percent of U.S. farm-raised catfish production.

The Alabama Catfish Trail will build on the industry’s economic momentum, encouraging locals and visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the industry’s economic value.