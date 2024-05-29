Alabama’s marine officers now have life jackets to provide to boaters

By David Rainer

Al. Dept. of Con. & Natural Resources

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey urged boaters to take proper recautions while enjoying time on the water while at Academy Sports in Montgomery to accept $5,000 worth of life jackets from the company for use by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

“As we head into Safe Boating Week, I remind Alabamians to be safe as they go onto our waterways with their families and friends,’’ Gov. Ivey said. “This is the first year that the Department will launch their own water safety initiative, the Life Jacket Loaner Program.”

ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said the life jackets will be distributed to officers and personnel in the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, Marine Resources, State Lands, and State Parks divisions throughout the state.

“These life jackets will help our officers when they are out patrolling if they come across a boat with unserviceable life jackets,” Commissioner Blankenship said. “Before we might just write them a ticket but not be able to provide them with a life jacket to be safe and get back to the dock. This really gives them the opportunity to educate the public and provide life jackets to people who need them.

“At our State Parks, we’ve had about a dozen drownings since I’ve been Commissioner. That’s very tragic. Having the life jackets that can be loaned out for the day and then put back for the next user should save lives. I’m really excited about that and our partnership with Academy and them recognizing the need for this program and what it’s going to mean for the safety of the people who enjoy the outdoors.”

Governor Ivey encouraged everyone spening tme on the water to wear a life jacket.

“You better believe my dog, Missy, and I will be wearing our life jackets,” Governor Ivey said.

Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Sgt. Kirk Smith said when they are patrolling on the water, checking for safety equipment is at the top of the list.

“We check for life jackets and all the safety equipment required,” Sgt. Smith said. “That’s just part of it. I tell everyone to use common sense on the water. Keep safety in mind. If one life jacket saves one life, it’s worth every single bit of money that goes into this program.

“Be sure to check your equipment before you launch the boat. Make sure there are no rips or tears in your life jackets and the nylon straps and buckles are in good shape. Replace that equipment if needed. It needs to be serviceable. The cost of the life jacket is nothing compared to the cost of a life.”

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show 75 percent of those who drowned in recreational boating accidents were not wearing life jackets. The National Safe Boating Council recommends these tips for boaters:

• Take a boating safety course.

• Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is in good condition.

• Make a float plan. Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary.

• Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket – every time.

• Use an engine cut-off switch – it’s the law. An engine cut-off switch is a proven safety device to stop a powerboat engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.

• Watch the weather.

• Know what’s going on around you at all times. Nearly a quarter of all reported boating incidents in 2022 were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.

• Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities.

• Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet in case of an emergency.

Visit safeboatingcampaign.com for more information.