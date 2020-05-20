Alabama’s Restaurant Assn. Promise Campaign

The Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association has launched the Alabama Restaurant Promise campaign to help restaurants instill confidence with customers as they choose to return to dine-in service at Alabama restaurants. The Promise communicates a restaurant’s pledge for the safety of staff and customers.

Restaurants participating in the campaign are sked to read the Alabama Restaurant Promise assurances and print the poster for display at entrances to demonstrate to customers that precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.