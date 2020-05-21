Alabama’s sea turtle nesting season started May 1

Alabama’s sea turtle nesting season officially started on May 1 and the Share The Beach monitoring program, under the auspices of the Alabama Coastal Foundation (ACF) staff, is ready.

The ACF reports that preparing for this year’s season was challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with help from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Alabama Department of Conservation, Share the Beach team leaders and volunteers are ready.

For more info about the program, visit AlabamaSeaTurtles. com or email : sjohnson@joinACF.org. If you think you’ve found a sea turtle nest, or if you see an injured or dead sea turtle, call 1-866-SEA-TURT (1-866-732-8878).