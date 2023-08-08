Alabama’s Strongest Contest is Aug. 12 at The Hangout



Alabama’s Strongest Man/Woman contest will be held August 12 beginning at 9 a.m. in the courtyard at The Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Admission is free to the public and a portion of the event proceeds will be going to charity.

The competition will include five events: max axle press (for state record), axle deadlift for reps, duck walk, sandbag carry for max distance, and keg carry and load. There are six divisions competing: Women, Novice, Masters, Lightweight Open, Middleweight Open and Heavyweight Open. It is an amateur event, and a Strongman Corp. membership is required of all contestants.

For more info, contact event promoter/director Chris Slater at alabamastrengthgym@gmail.com or 517-812-4143.