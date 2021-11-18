Alabamians are now able to get alcoholic beverages delivered

Alabama residents can can now get alcohol delivered straight to their front doors, thanks to a new law passed on Oct. 1. The alcohol home delivery law allows wine, beer and spirits to be ordered and delivered directly to customers. There are rules in place to make sure that sales are not made to minors. Qualified retailers, restaurants and manufacturers can deliver their products within a 75 mile radius within the state of Alabama. Those making boozy deliveries must scan the customer’s driver’s license upon delivery. Customers will also have a limit on the amount of alcoholic beverages they can order in a 24-hour window.

“We did not want out-of-state retailers competing with in-state retailers,” said Mac Gipson, administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Delivery staff with businesses and third party contractors delivering alcoholic beverages must go through a four-step licensing process that includes online training through the Alabama ABC Board.

Big Beach Brewery in Gulf Shores already does a brisk business selling take out cans and growlers, according to manager Ryan Shamburger. “We plan to deliver beer in the future, but we are still communicating with ABC how delivery from a brewery differs from delivery from retail stores,’’ he said. “By nature of Alabama regulation, our product is tracked much more closely than retailers.

Another bill recently signed by Gov. Kay Ivey allows direct shipments from wineries to consumers.