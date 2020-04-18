Alabamians can go online to track unemployment checks

Alabama has launched a new online tool to enable unemployment claimants to see the status of their claim, tell them what the next steps are, and what to expect from the Department of Labor. Claimants can access the tool at labor.alabama.gov. They will need their login information (SSN and pin) to access it. Information available on the site includes whether there is a claim in the system and whether there are any issues stopping payment. The site also includes info about future payments and payment history for those who have already received checks.

“We hope that this tool will help people find the information they need without them having to spend hours trying to contact us. We continue to urge patience as we are dealing with record numbers of unemployment compensation claims,” said Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.