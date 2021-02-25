ALDI grocery chain breaks ground on Loxley Distribution Center

Company buys property in Foley, but will wait to build out

Grocery chain ALDI recently broke ground on a new regional distribution center in Loxley that will bring approximately $100 million in capital investment in Baldwin County and create 200 local jobs.

The expansion is the grocery retailer’s first step into Baldwin County, but ALDI currently operates 30 stores across Alabama. The 564,000-square-foot Loxley facility will have the capacity to serve as many as 100 planned new ALDI stores in southern Alabama, Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was among the VIPs on hand for the graoundbreaking, Construction is expected to be compleed by the end of 2022.

ALDI has already purchased property for a super market in Foley next to the Take 5 Oil Change (Ryan’s Steakhouse was originally on the parcel). But construction on the supermarket there is not expected to start until after the distribution center in Loxley is built. ALDI has also bought land and is expected to eventually build grocery stores at locations on Blue Angel Pkwy. and Mobile Hwy. in Pensacola and Spanish Fort.

The new regional headquarters and distribution center will serve stores in South Alabama, and throughout the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana. ALDI currently operates 180 stores in Alabama and Florida, with four regional headquarters and distribution centers in the area.

The new Loxley distribution center will feature several sustainable building elements, such as solar panels, LED lighting and an environmentally friendly refrigeration system, according to an ALDI news release. For info about ALDI and job openings, visit aldi.us.