ALDOT awards $431,574 to G.S. Airport for parking lot

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has awarded more than $2 million in state grants to support improvement projects at 27 local airports, including a total of $431,574 to Gulf Shores International Airport for a terminal building parking lot.

The grants are part of ALDOT’s Alabama Airport Improvement Funding Program that provides financial assistance and technical support to public-use airports across the state. Eligible projects may include land acquisition, runway upgrades, facility repairs, maintenance and operational improvements.

“Local airports are critical to connecting our communities and supporting Alabama’s economy,” said ALDOT Bureau Chief Frank Farmer.