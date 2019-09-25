ALDOT begins next phase of road widening project on Canal Rd.

The eastboound portion of major road widening project on Canal Rd. from The Foley Express to Orange Beach Blvd. (Hwy. 161) has started. The scope of the project includes installing an additional 2.3 miles of roadway. Work consists of utility relocations as well as clearing, placing drainage, paving, and striping. When complete this stretch of Canal Rd. will be a five-lane highway with a designated two-way center turn lane. Motorists can expect occasional, nightly and daytime restricted lane closures during this project.

During the first phase of construction, a portion of

the westbound, outside lane between ACE Hardware and Cosmo’s will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning September 23, for roughly two weeks as drainage installation is performed. Afterwards, motorists can expect nightly lane closures for the westbound outside lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform several pipe crossing installations.

The $7.9 million-dollar contract was awarded to John G Walton Construction Co., Inc. and is expected to be complete by December 2020.