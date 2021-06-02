ALDOT will remotely synchronize lights to help Foley traffic flow

The Alabama Department of Transportation will now be able to synchronize 17 traffice lights on Hwy. 59 from Couty Rd. 29 south to County Rd. 10 remotely, which should help traffic flow more freely through the city on busy tourist weekends.

In the past, traffic light settings had to be changed manually.

“We have ALDOT personnel on standby to pull up the traffic signals and change the timing plans as needed during busy travel weekends,” said ALDOT engineer Daniel Driskell about the statewide project. “With higher traffic volumes, you’re still going to see some congestion but for the most part, traffic should move, and flow better than it has in the past with more people arriving on green lights versus red lights.”