“Alice in Wonderland Jr.” in O.B. Sept. 27-28

Orange Beach’s Expect Excellence Theatre will present “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR.” on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. on the main stage of the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10 and the one act play is 60 minutes long. Tickets are available at onthestage.tickets.

Alice in Wonderland JR. features Disney favorites such as “The Golden Afternoon,” “The Unbirthday Song,” and “Painting the Roses Red” along with brand-new songs, including music from the 2010 live-action film. The updated script and score made specifically for young performers.