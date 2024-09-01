“Alice in Wonderland Jr.” is in Orange Beach Sept. 27-28

Orange Beach’s Expect Excellence Theatre will present “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR.” on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. on the main stage of the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10.

Alice in Wonderland JR. features Disney favorites such as “The Golden Afternoon,” “The Unbirthday Song,” and “Painting the Roses Red” along with brand-new songs, including music from the 2010 live-action film.

Whether this is your first experience with Alice or your hundredth, you’ll fall in love all over again with this timeless story of adventure, imagination, and pure fun! Purchase tickets at our.show.