“Alice in Wonderland Jr.” play in Orange Beach Sept. 27-28

Orange Beach’s Expect Excellence Theatre will present “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR.” on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. on the main stage of the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10.

Alice in Wonderland JR. features Disney favorites such as “The Golden Afternoon,” “The Unbirthday Song,” and “Painting the Roses Red” along with brand-new songs, including music from the 2010 live-action film. Whether this is your first experience with Alice or your hundredth, you’ll fall in love all over again with this timeless story of adventure, imagination, and pure fun! Purchase tickets at our.show.

When young Alice finds herself in a strange world where everything seems upside down, she must find her way home…and find herself along the way. As she travels through Wonderland, she encounters all of the iconic characters that audiences have come to love: including the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the grinning Cheshire Cat, a cool Caterpillar, the wacky Mad Hatter, and the hot-tempered Queen of Hearts. Fall down the rabbit hole with Alice as she navigates the curious world of Wonderland on a journey of self-discovery. This adaptation of the classic Disney animated film and the Lewis Carroll stories makes a triumphant return, with an updated script and score made specifically for today’s young performers.