All About Dogs has now rescued 900 dogs

Need for financial, foster and volunteer help is a constant necessity

By John Reuss, Secretary/Treasurer, All About Dogs

South Baldwin County based All About Dogs Coastal Rescue has now rescued almost 900 dogs. We are grateful for the public support and generosity that enables our organization to maintain its efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home abandoned and abused dogs.

Baldwin County’s population is growing at an incredible pace. As our local shelters and rescue groups continue to be overwhelmed with abandoned pets, the requests for assistance increases to extreme levels. The number of abandoned and surrendered pets is staggering, many having been turned away to survive on their own!

The need for financial, foster and volunteer help is a constant necessity as we aid as many pets as possible. This has been another busy and challenging year of rescue, never getting any easier! Our dedicated volunteers have stepped up and devoted many days and long hours to help care for the many dogs and puppies until they are adopted.

Each pet receives much needed medical care, vaccinations, heartworm tests, microchip and spay/neuter prior to adoption. Unfortunately, with the state of our economy and county growth, the number of pets being surrendered and abandoned is critical. We are seeing many more pets being dumped or left at local kennels never to be picked up by their families. We have been asked to help these wonderful pets by providing boarding, medical care and finding loving homes.

We continue to do our best to care for unwanted dogs of all ages, size and breed. Many dogs are in our care for months, some for years, and we are dedicated to care for them until a forever home is found. Our volunteers spend many hours providing as much TLC as possible to these pets.

For instance, Bayou (above), a handsome black Lab, was found walking the streets, very thin with his skin in deplorable condition. This gentle, sweet boy was picked up by Orange Beach Animal Control and we took him into our care. His extreme loss of hair required months of medical attention and daily care. Bayou is now a gorgeous boy with a healthy coat. He is extremely loving and well behaved, with an exceptional personality. Bayou, along with many others, is still waiting for his forever home!

Our biggest challenge this year has been rescuing 17 precious chihuahua and chihuahua mixes (above) from a hoarding situation. They are all sweet, loving pups from ages 7 months to 6 years. We still have 8 in need of loving homes. Abby, Lilly, Callie and many more, sadly, came to us after losing their human families to death, illness or loss.

We continue to assist as many families and dogs as possible while not spending money we do not have. All funds raised are used for the care of the animals.

We have no paid staff.

All board members have many years of experience in rescue activities and public relations. Our adoption coordination, bookkeeping and tax returns are done by volunteer professionals. So, as we stay within our means, sadly, we are not able to help every situation that is presented to us.

Demands for our assistance exceed our limited resources. Please, foster, adopt, volunteer, donate or sponsor a rescue pet!

More info: email allaboutdogscr@gmail.com or visit allaboutdogscr.com