All are invited to monthly Ancient Aviators gatherings

The Ancient Aviators social group continues (with proper COVID precautions) the meet the first Tuesday of each month at American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores at 8:30 a.m.

The group, formed in 2002, gives aviators and others a chance to “tell their story.”

“While many of the stories are aviation or military-service related, other topics of general interest are presented,’’ said group leader Dick Bensman.