All incumbents running unopposed in Silverhill and Summerdale

In Silverhill, Mayor Jared Lyles and Town Council members Bert Jones, Steve Brooks, Gerald Ardoin, Tonie Norden and Wayne Gruenloh are unopposed.

Summerdale Mayor David Wilson and Town Council members Myles Bishop, Normal Giles, Mary Carolyn McDaniel, Travis Townsend and Cheryl Stewart face no opposition.