All invited to Oct. 7 Ancient Aviators gathering in G.S.

Ralph Buck will present a briefing on Sea Power from the 19th to the 21st Century at the Oct. 7 Ancient Aviators social group gathering at American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting 30 minutes later.
The Ancient Aviators, formed in 2002, gives aviators and others a chance to “tell their story.” A full breakfast is available for a fair price, and visitors are always welcome. The group normally meets the meet the first Tuesday of each month. Info: CH47pilot@hotmail.com or 251-990-8258.
Buck was a principal analyst aboard USS Guam for at-sea tests of several ASW concepts in 1973.