All-terrain track chair now available to GSP visitors

Chair adds dimension to accessibility efforts already in place

Thanks to a donation by the University of South Alabama’s Epsilon Alpha Chapter of Kappa Alpha, those with mobility issues will have access to an all-terrain track chair at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. The presentation of the track chair to GSP was held during a recent USA Jaguars home football game.

The donation was used to purchase an Action Trackchair Axis 40, which is the latest model available with the most capabilities. The chair has improved comfort for longer use, improved performance for longer distances, a wide track to ensure a stable ride over uneven terrain, and built-in vibration dampeners to improve ride quality.

Bill Bennett, General Manager of The Lodge at Gulf State Park, said the track chair will add a new dimension to the accessibility efforts that are already in place at the resort park.

“The entire project at the park had a keen focus on accessibility and mobility, whether that’s on the trails or at the Lodge. We were designed to allow individuals with mobility issues to access all areas of our facilities, including the beach, the swimming pool, restaurants and meeting spaces,’’ Bennett said.

“Having that track chair available will complement the use of these accessible areas and encourage and increase individuals’ connection to the outdoors. When you look at the expansion of the trails system, there was a lot of input into the grade level and having it paved so those individuals who are wheelchair users or who have difficulties with mobility will be able to use those trails. That was very important to the people who designed this.

“You can see that throughout the park,’’ he added. “We have a zero-entry pool at the Lodge with railing that helps navigate that. If you look at the public access boardwalk, that was for access to the beach. When (Hurricane) Sally came by, it was important to rebuild that.

“You look at a fraternal organization that takes note of the issues with mobility and wants to help out,” he said. “I just think it’s great.”

Ed Poolos, ADCNR Deputy Commissioner, said the Department is very appreciative of the track chair donation by the USA chapter of KA.

“This will allow individuals to go to the beach and travel the trails at Gulf State Park,” Deputy Commissioner Poolos said. “This will give us new ability to show off our wonderful park to individuals with mobility impairments. Our goal is to have all-terrain chairs at all 21 of our State Parks,” he said.

Jeb Shell, CFO with Hargrove Engineers & Constructors and an alumnus of the USA chapter, echoed Sparkman’s sentiment about keeping the donation local.

“Back when I was in school, we would raise money for a national charity, send off a check and that was the end of it,” Shell said. “These guys were leaders and said they wanted to do something locally that makes an impact. Giving this track chair to Gulf State Park is something that’s tangible. Giving locally will also help the chapter raise corporate and foundation dollars and deliver even more track chairs. I’m very proud of these guys for taking the initiative to do that. I don’t see this as being the last one.”

Hunter Fairchild, KA chapter president, said the USA chapter has 41 current members with 20 pledges, which is the largest the chapter has ever been. He also said it’s the first time the chapter has donated something like a track chair.

The recent track chair donation brings the total number available in the State Parks System to three, including Oak Mountain State Park and Lakepoint State Park. Gulf State Park also has GRIT bikes available that allow you to use your arms and hands to pump and make it move. There are Cascade Tandem hiking carts that allow youths with mobility issues to explore the trails at Monte Sano and DeSoto State Parks.