Allegiant adds flights to Huntsville, Springfield, Louisville, Omaha, Oklahoma City

Appleton, Des Moines, Belleville, Knoxville, Houston, Kansas City, Fayetteville also destinations

In direct response to the growing demand for convenient access to Alabama’s beaches, Gulf Shores International Airport will add Allegiant Airlines flights to Huntsville, Springfield, Missouri; Louisville, Omaha and Oklahoma City in time for the summer season.

The flights will continue through August and bring the total number of direct flight destinations from the city to 13.

Allegiant had already added flights to Appleton, Wisconsin, Des Moines, and Nashville since opening on May 21 with flights to , Kansas City, Belleville, Illinois (near St. Louis), Knoxville, Houston, Kansas City and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“Allegiant’s leisure focused business model and low fares are a perfect match for our destination,” said Jesse Fosnaugh, the airport’s director. “In addition, the airport authority, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama’s Beaches, and business leaders have cultivated an environment where Allegiant can be successful.

“It’s a recipe for success. Many airlines and the communities are reducing air service; stagnate in their growth,’’ he added. “Allegiant has done just the opposite here in Gulf Shores. The dream of air service has taken off, literally.”

In anticipation of the additional flights, the the airport will expand its gate, baggage claim, and drop-off and pick-up areas. That project is expected to be completed in May of 2027.

“To have this level of growth, we definitely have to take care of it and foster that growth because it is a gift and it does not happen everywhere. This is really an anomaly,” Fosnaugh said.