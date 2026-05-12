Allegiant adds flights to Omaha, Huntsville, Oklahoma City, Louisville, Springfield

Locals can now fly direct to 13 locations from Gulf Shores; $15 million expansion being planned

Allegiant Airlines will begin offering direct flights from Gulf Shores International Airport to Omaha, Huntsville, Oklahoma City, Louisville and Springfield, Missouri beginning May 21-22. Flights will operate two flights per week to each destination and run through the peak summer season.

The new nonstop destinations will increase airline activity to thirty total flights per week to 13 cities, including including Nashville, Des Moines, Appleton, Belleville, IL, Kansas City, Fayetteville, Knoxville and Cincinnati.

Airport Director Jesse Fosnaugh said the airport has seen sustained increases in travelers since co mercial service began last year, and this summer is expected to bring the highest activity yet. “We know this summer will be quite busy and at times congested with all of the new destinations and frequency of flights.” Fosnaugh said. “We have implemented several new elements within the terminal to create a positive experience for our customers. We are being proactive and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through challenges and improve our facility’s comfort and capabilities.”

To support the increased demand, the airport has put into place several operational measures and amenities ahead of the summer travel season. These include adjustments to the terminal pickup and drop‑off zones, additional vehicle parking areas, and new amenities in the outdoor prescreening space.

These enhancements are in addition to a $15 million terminal expansion that is scheduled to go out for bid on May 4, with construction expected to begin later this summer.

The project will connect to the existing terminal and include additional boarding gate areas, expanded curbside drop‑off, an enlarged baggage claim area, and a new outdoor patio.

Travelers will be welcomed with live music from local musician Just Roger, food truck service from Trauma Hogs and ambassadors from the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.

“We’ve seen remarkable demand since the start of airline service in May of last year and this project is about keeping pace with that growth in a responsible way,” said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said.

With another strong summer ahead and major infrastructure improvements drawing near, Gulf Shores International Airport continues to position itself as a growing gateway for residents and visitors traveling to and from Coastal Alabama.

Inaugural flights will feature water cannon salutes by Gulf Shores Fire Department, and welcome activities courtesy Alabama’s Beaches & Coastal Alabama Business Chamber

On May 21, 2025, the airport made history with its first scheduled airline flight on Allegiant. A recent survey indicated that 43% of those using the airport had never visited Alabama’s Beaches before commercial air service existed just three miles from Alabama’s beaches, and 80% of those surveyed indicated they plan to return more often now that nonstop flights are available.

In addition to its growing commercial schedule, Gulf Shores International supports a full spectrum of aviation needs, including flight instruction and medical transport.