Allegiant on track to offer flights from Gulf Shores beginning May 22

Destinations: St. Louis, Knoxville, Houston, Fayetteville, Kansas City, Cincinatti

By Fran Thompson

If all goes as expected, Allegiant Airlines will offer non-stop commercial flights twice per week from Gulf Shores International Airport to Knoxville, Houston, Cincinnati, Fayetteville, Belleville (30 miles from St. Louis) and Kansas City beginning with a flight to Cincinnati on May 22, 2025. The service is expected to bring an additional 40,000 to 60,000 tourists a year to Pleasure Island.

“We certainly anticipate that a huge opportunity like this will expand visitation, but until the flights are operating, we can’t speculate or predict what that will be,” said Kay Maghan of Alabama Beaches.

Initial plans are to offer flights to Cincinnati and Belleville (30 miles from St. Louis) year round and the other four locations during the summer. Wednesdays and Sundays are the expected flight days.

Allegiant flights from Gulf Shores are already available for booking. I booked a round-trip, no frills flight from June 5-8 from Gulf Shores to Houston for $95.50, including $1 to sit in the middle seat in the last aisle. I could have taken a dog with me for another $50 each way.

“We’re going to try those destinations out and see how they go,” said Allegiant VP Kristen Schilling-Gonzales during a Nov. 19 press conference. “Maybe those will do so well that we’ll decide to continue those onwards.

“We’ve been working on this for literally years. So, I love to say that it is a no-brainer, because we know that it would work for a long time. It is really the infrastructure that the community has really put forth that really enabled all of these new routes to happen,” she added.

Gulf Shores Mayor Craft said other airlines want to offer commercial flights at the city’s airport, but the city will need to build a permanent terminal before that happens, and the airport will need to grow significantly before the FAA will make funding available to complete the temporary terminal being built now.

“We’re very confident in the team here that they know how to set up the airport to have it ready for commercial operations in six months, Schilling-Gonzales said.

Two airlines – Elite and Sun Country announced flights from Gulf Shores to Nashville and Minneapolis, respectively, in 2022. But those plans fizzled.

“This is going to impact our economy more than what we already have,” Mayor Craft added. “But it also gives people a way to get here and stay for shorter stays and not have to drive so far. Now people will have the time to come down and enjoy what they love about our area.”

“By bringing people in through commercial air service, more people are coming into businesses and spending time in your community,” said Airport Director Jesse Fosnaugh, who was hired in October to oversee growth at the facility.

“To come in here and start with six different destinations. It is still to be determined how many flights they are going to make a week, but it is a jumpstart. It is not an easy little start. It is a big start. I think once we get the terminal finished and get this started, we have got some letters of intent for some others that are interested in being part of this also,” Mayor Craft said.

“We’re in the business of flying when people want to fly. They want to go on vacation. They want to go for a long weekend or week to week. Those are things that we can do with this less than daily service. We are not flying empty planes around. That is good for the environment. It is good for our customers. It helps us keep our costs low as well,” said Schilling-Gonzales.

Allegiant also recently announced it was planning new routes to Colorado Springs, and Columbia, South Carolina this spring.

The $8 million, two-gate 17,500-square-foot terminal isn’t expected to be completed until just before the first flights depart Gulf Shores.

“The city of Gulf Shores will be finding the gap to get to those numbers we need,” Mayor Craft said. “Until we get there, the city will cut the check. We need to do what we need to do in order to get this thing up and running. And we’re going to do it.”

Gulf Shores was awarded a $5 million federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – Airport Terminal Program to support the construction of a new commercial terminal in August.

Gulf Shores City Council then approved a $3 million loan to the Airport Authority to complete the terminal’s construction. The new terminal will offer modern amenities, streamlined passenger flow and increased capacity.

Gulf Shores’ journey into establishing commercial service at its airport started with a $5 million federal grant to build a landing pad to accommodate commercial aircraft and a $6.1 million federal grant to build its air traffic control tower back in 2021.

The numerous private and charter flights coming into and out of Jack Edwards Airport already ranks it as the second busiest airport in Alabama behind Birmingham-Shuttlesworth.

“This project will unlock tremendous economic opportunities, provide easy access to commercial air travel for businesses and residents, and enhance the tourism experience for all,” Mayor Craft said.