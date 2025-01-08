Allegiant ranked in Top 10

Allegiant Air, which will begin offering commercial service to six cities from Gulf Shores International Airport in May, was named one of Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 10 Airlines in 2024.

Also, Pensacola’s International Airport was recently ranked ninth in USA Today’s Reader’s Choice list for small U.S. airports.

Beginning with a flight to Cincinnati on May 22, 2025, Allegiant Airlines will offer non-stop commercial flights twice per week from Gulf Shores to Knoxville, Houston, Cincinnati, Fayetteville, Belleville (30 miles from St. Louis) and Kansas City. The service is expected to bring an additional 40,000 to 60,000 tourists a year to Pleasure Island. Initial plans are to offer flights to Cincinnati and Belleville year round and the other four locations during the summer. Wednesdays and Sundays are the expected flight days.

Allegiant flights from Gulf Shores are already available for booking. “We’re going to try those destinations out and see how they go,” said Allegiant VP Kristen Schilling-Gonzales during a Nov. 19 press conference announcing the partnership. “Maybe those will do so well that we’ll decide to continue those onwards.