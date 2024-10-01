Alligators & Ale Music Fest is Oct. 5

The 10th Annual Alligators & Ale Music Fest & BBQ Cookoff, a fundraiser for the Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary Club, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 10 a.m. at Alligator Alley (19950 County Rd. 71) in Summerdale. General admission tickets will be available at the gate: $40 for 21 and up, and $35 for 20 and below.

Wes Moore, owner and operator of Alligator Alley, will present an alligator show at 11 a.m., and a BBQ tasting of ribs and wings will start at 11:30 a.m.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy live entertainment throughout the day with Kaleb King, Greylan James and Will Jones performing. Big-screen TVs will be on site for football games. Proceeds support disadvantaged children and military veterans. The event has raised more than $125,000.00 for the Miracle League Ball Park in Summerdale.

More info: 251-946-BITE (2483) or info@gatoralleyfarm.com.