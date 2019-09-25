Alligators & Cornhole Tourney part of Oct. 5 Rotary Run/Walk

Annual event benefits Miracle League of Coastal Alabama

The Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary Club will host the 2019 Alligators & Ale 5K/run, race walk, and 1 mile fun run and corn hole tournament to benefit The Miracle League of Coastal Alabama. The event will be Saturday, Oct. 5 at Alligator Alley in Summerdale.

This will be the 5th year for this fun event! Over the past 3 years, the organizers have donated over $30,000 to the Miracle League! The 5k will kick-off at 8:00 a.m. Following the run and the awards ceremony, Wes Moore, owner & operator of Alligator Alley will showcase his famous alligators. The corn hole tournament will begin at 11:00 a.m. To register for the race, go to events.com. To sponsor the event or register a team, contact the event chair, Peggy Nelson at apnelson5@gmail.com.