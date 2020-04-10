Altogether.org Alabama’s one-stop-shop for COVID help

ALtogether is a one-stop-shop where Alabamians can ask for help or lend a hand during the COVID-19 crisis. This response effort is designed to connect businesses, nonprofits, and people that need help with the right program partners–and to connect program partners with people and resources to help those most in need.

At a broader level, ALtogether is a coordinated effort to provide policymakers, businesses, foundations, and the public with (1) information about how the crisis is impacting hardworking Alabamians and (2) opportunities to offer assistance to Alabama business owners and workers. More info: altogetheralabama.org