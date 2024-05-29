Amazing Kids Autism Day June 1 at Pensacola Junior College

WSRE PBS will host Pensacola’s second annual Amazing Kids Day for families affected by autism on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at Pensacola State College. A free, sensory-friendly event for children with special needs to explore fun and educational activities designed for kids with autism: The Arc Gateway, Autism Pensacola, Be the Miracle, Western Panhandle Early Steps, Epilepsy Alliance Florida, Escambia Westgate School, Florida Advanced Technological Education (FLATE), Life Horse and Pensacola Opera. WSRE will offer a green screen TV studio activity and computer stations for exploring PBS KIDS online. Also, parents and caregivers can learn about some of the local family resources available to them. For more info, call 850-484-1219 or visit wsre.org.