Amazing Makos Season Highlights

• Orange Beach is unbeaten while playing in all six AHSAA state championship tourneys held since the school opened. It takes four straight wins to take the title through the winner’s bracket and Orange Beach is 24-0 at Choccolocco Park.

• Orange Beach coach Shane Alexander is one of seven coaches in AHSAA history with six state softball titles. Former Pisgah coach Billy Duncan leads all coaches with 10 championships.

• The Makos won the Class 2A state championship in 2021 and 2022. They then swept four straight Class 4A titles. Orange Beach and Pisgah, which won five titles from 2001-2005, were tied for the record before this year.

• Orange Beach entered the postseason as the No. 1 overall team in Alabama in the MaxPreps all-class rankings and No. 5 nationally. The team’s only loss coming against nationally ranked South Warren out of Kentucky. The Makos had won 45 consecutive games over two seasons, the second all-time longest winning streak in AHSAA history, before losing that game to South Warren in March.

• The Makos scored 493 runs and allowed just 53 runs this season.

• The team executed a rare third base to home to first base double play twice during the season.

• The Makos turned six double plays and outscorded its opponents 31-2 with three shutouts in the four state tourney games.

• Senior catcher Ava Hodo and shortstop Katie King signed scholarships to play at Arkansas, and 2nd baseman Teagan Revette will play at Mississippi State. All three are .500 hitters.

• Junior outfielder Taylor Poland is committed to powerhouse Texas Tech, last year’s NCAA runner-up.

• Senior infielder Addy Oldham has signed with Northwest Florida State College.

• Junior center fielder LC Robbins committed to playing college softball at Liberty.

• Pitcher Kenlie Williams signed a scholarship to play at Faulkner University. She pitched a perfect game against against Rehobeth during the Makos five win run to the title at the Dothan Tournament in March. Taylor Poland hit three homers in that tourney.

• King and Revette both finished among the state’s top 10 all-time in runs scored,