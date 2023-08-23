“Amazing nesting season” for Alabama’s sea turtles

As of Aug. 17, with two weeks still remaining in the season, 141 turtle nests had been documented on Alabama’s beaches. Of those nests, four are Kemp’s Ridley, six are Green sea turtles and the rest are Loggerhead.

“It has been an amazing sea turtle nesting season for Share the Beach,’’ said Sara Johnson, director of the Alabama Coastal Foundation’s Share the Beach volunteer program.

In additon, Dauphin Island experienced its first ever documented Green sea turtle nest hatching on Aug. 9. After only 53 days of incubation, the distinctive Green hatchlings made their way to the water to start their journey.

“We hope to see some of the girls return in about 20 years to lay nests of their own,’’ Johnson said.