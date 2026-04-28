America 250 Alabama

The City of Orange Beach, an official Alabama Semiquincentennial City, is joining communities across the state commemorating America’s 250th birthday with a long list of events to take commemorating this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate the founding milestone of our great country.

In addition to the city being certified by the Alabama USA Semiquincentennial Commission, Orange Beach’s schools are also America250Alabama Semiquincentennial Schools.

Throughout the year, Orange Beach will highlight events happening throughout the city.

• More Info: For more info about Orange Beach events and programs celebrating its place as an Alabama Semiquincentennial City, visit orangebeachal.gov/America250Alabama. The current schedule is subject to change.

• Memorial Veterans Bricks: The city will sponsor a memorial brick program for the Orange Beach Veterans Memorial. For a $200 fee, a brick can be purchased and engraved to honor a veteran who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

• Thursday May 7 – National Day of Prayer: Churches throughout the community will gather at the Coastal Arts Center to observe the annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 7th at noon.

• Saturday, May 9 – This year’s Coastal Alabama Kids Entrepreneurs (C.A.K.E.) Day will encourage all participants to have a patriotic theme to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Students will take the skills they’ve learned in sponsored workshops and put them to the real-world test as they open their businesses to the general public. Interested students can sign up at tinyurl.com/cakeday26.

• Monday, May 25 -The City of Orange Beach will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Veterans Memorial at the Municipal Complex on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

• Monday, May 25 – The Orange Beach Garden Club will hold the Great American Mailbox Challenge and encourages everyone in the community to participate in the contest by patriotically decorating your mailbox. Judging will take place during the week following Flag Day on June 14. Nomination forms will be available on the city website beginning on May 25.

• Monday, May 25 – The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be organizing a Business Window Decorating Contest. It’s expected to follow the same judging schedule as the Great American Mailbox Challenge.

• Tuesday, June 9- All-American BBQ Culinary Class, hosted by Orange Beach Parks and Recreation.

• Saturday, June 27 – Stars & Stripes: A Summer Soiree is fancy family night with a patriotic flair. There will be themed activities and awards for the best-dressed individuals and families in themed outfits. Professional photos and dinner included in the low ticket price,

• Thursday, July 2 – Orange Beach has teamed up with The Wharf to provide the biggest fireworks and drone show ever held at The Wharf. Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. and the drone show starts at 9:15 p.m. The Independence Day Street Party will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 11 – As part of National Parks and Recreation Month, Orange Beach will host its annual Pop-Up Park & Block Party from 5:30-8 p.m. at John Snook Park. There will be a live band, kids area, hot dog eating competition, beverages, and popsicles for the kids. The event will be patriotically themed with all red, white and blue decor. There will be red, white and blue crafts and giveaways.

• Friday, July 31 – Orange Beach Parks & Rec will host its annual Summer Sendoff – Park after Dark. There will be patriotic kids inflatables; a red, white, and blue glow event; and themed refreshments will be served.

• Wednesday, Sept. 9 – The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will host the 3rd Annual Coastal Alabama Business Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center. The theme will be “American for America 250.”

• Sat & Sun, Sept. 19-20 – The 6th Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest and Bama Coast Cruisin’ Fall Car Show will be held at The Wharf. The Gulf Coast Gun Collectors Association’s Collectible Firearms Show will be held Sept. 20-21 at the Orange Beach Event Center.

• O.B. City Schools: Orange Beach City Schools is intentionally using the 250th anniversary milestone as an opportunity to deepen students’ understanding of history, civic responsibility, and the enduring principles that shape our country. In alignment with its mission to develop strong character, citizenship, and academic excellence, teachers have already embedded meaningful learning experiences that connect our nation’s founding ideals to the lives of today’s students.