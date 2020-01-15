America in the ‘60’s lecture Jan. 23 at USA Gulf Shores

The 2020 Distinguished Lecture Series sponsored by the University of South Alabama begins with A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility, and Innocence Lost presentd by Frye Gaillard, Writer in Residence at the University of South Alabama.

The lecture will be held on January 23 from 7-8 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center Auditorium located on County Rd. 6. There is no fee to attend, but please RSVP to receive notifications of any changes. Go online to USA Gulf Coast or call 251-460-7200 to register.

Gaillard is a native of Mobile who has written extensively about Southern race relations, politics and culture. His presentation will explore the political and social movements of the 1960’s ― civil rights, black power, women’s liberation, the War in Vietnam, as well as the cultural manifestations of change ― music, literature, art, religion, and science.