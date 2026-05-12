American Heroes on The Gulf banquet & fishing trip on Pleasure Isle May 14-15

The Greg Godwin American Heroes On The Gulf, a banquet & fishing excursion that honors more than 100 disabled veterans and the event’s founder, returns to Orange Beach for the 10th consecutive year May 14-15.

Funds raised during the weekend support Ironmen Outdoor Ministries quest to bless veterans, first responders, and children with disabilities and special needs. More info: Rachel Godwin at 251-609-3400 or Jeff Godwin at 850-261-4699.

The fun will start with a welcome fundraising banquet featuring speaker Jeremiah Castille, chaplain for the Alabama football team, at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf on May 14.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is from 6 – 9 p.m. The itinerary also includes a May 15 deep sea fishing trip on charter boats leaving Hudson Marina at Skull Harbor, Zeke’s Landing and Fort Morgan Marina at 7 a.m. followed by a festive dinner gathering at Fort Morgan Marina

Alabama Coastal Catering will cater the Thursday evening banquet that includes a silent auction and live entertainment. Table of 10 sponsorships are $750, with individual tickets available for $75.

“We started this with 20 local veterans and by last year we had 150 veterans with men and women from every branch of the service and from 30 plus states,’’ said Rachel Godwin, who took over as event director after her husband passed in 2023.

Upon arrival, each vet receives a welcome bucket that includes everything from towels to gift certificates to commemorative coins and t-shirts with the American Heros on the Gulf motto: “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.’’

Greg Godwin saw his dream come to fruition before he died of kidney failure in January of 2023. Rachel was somehow able to push through and carry on his work just a couple months later. The event is now officially named in Greg’s honor.

“What is amazing is they talk mostly about the good things in their life,’’ Greg Godwin told the Mullet Wrapper before he passed.

“Rachel does a fantastic job, and it was unbelieveable so courageous and bold that she was able to do this even with what she was going through last year,’’ said Rick Murphy, who founded Ironmen Outdoor Ministries with Greg Godwin in Montgomery in 2007, before the 2023 event.

“The main thing is to make sure we are giving our disabled veterans who come here something they can use to help other veterans.

“It gives them a purpose and allows them to take the focus off of themselves. They paid the price for thier country and now they want to see what they can do to help others,’’ he added.

“Everybody that comes gets that hook in their mouth and then they are hooked for life. It’s a feel good kind of thing because we get to help others and you can’t beat that. People need hope and people need good things. And that’s what this is. It’s a good thing. “All they have to do is get here, and we take over with the rest.’’

“This event was Greg’s vision. He talked about it for years and then it became a reality,’’ Rachel Godwin said.