American Idol Taylor Hicks at Nov. 23 OWA tree lighting
The 8th annual Downtown OWA Tree Lighting in Foley, scheduled Nov. 23 from 2-7:30 p.m., will feature American Idol winner Taylor Hicks as host. Festivities leading up to the lighting of 36-foot-tall Christmas tree include photos with Santa’s Elves and mini train ride through Downtown OWA at 2 p.m.; an aerial performance by the Luminary Entertainment Company at 4:45 p.m.; Elf the Musical Jr. performance by the Foley High School Theatre Program at 5:15 p.m.; music from emerging country music artist, Walker Montgomery at 5:30 p.m.; Ballet Pensacola at 6:15 p.m.; the Taylor Hicks Duo at 6:50 p.m.; stories from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus sat 7 p.m. and fireworks, a light show and the tree lighting at 7:10 p.m. more info: visitowa.com