American Legion baseball tryouts April 2 in Lillian

American Legion Posts 48 and 240 are sponsoring the inaugural season of the Bay Blues American Legion senior baseball team for players 16-19 (as of Jan. 1st 2003). Try-outs will take place at Lillian Recreational Park (33914 Widell Ave.) on April 2 at 9 a.m. The team will practice twice per week to prepare for the June 1 – July 15 season. State and regional play-offs are from July 15 – 31. High school players can’t practice until their season ends. The team is geared towards high school juniors and seniors, but you do not need to be on a high school team to try-out. There is no fee to participate, but travel expenses may occur. For info, volunteer or sponsorship, contact Jen Sigley @ 904-866-6808, email: jjhigh72@yahoo.com, or Coach Don Sigley @ 850-461-0824.