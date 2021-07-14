American Legion Post 199 Luau at The Tiki Bar July 24

American Legion Post 199 will host its first annual Luau at the Tiki-Bar and Legion Beach on Saturday, July 24 from 3-9 p.m. Tickets are $30 per adult and $15 for children under 12 for a family fun day with activities and entertainment that include live music, hula dancers, a pig roast and lots of kid and adult games. Only 300 tickets are being sold. Proceeds will go towards reconstruction of historic Post 199 from Hurricane Sally damage. Sponsorships are available. More info: Gerry Garcia (310-408-8120 – garcia6502@aol.com). Buy individual Luau tickets at the Tiki-Bar during normal business hours.