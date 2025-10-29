American Legion Post 99 hosts Nov. 11 Foley Vet’s Parade

The Annual American Legion Post 99 Veteran’s Day Parade and Wreath will be held on November 11 beginning at Max Griffin Park at 201 Verbana St. in Foley at noon. Lead units will start at the corner of Verbena and South Alston, lining up around Max Griffin Park on Verbena, South Pine and West Roosevelt St. Come and honor all our military veterans, and gather post parade for a short ceremony, fellowship with veterans and free lunch at American Legion Post 99 (2101 S. McKenzie St.), the event coordinator.