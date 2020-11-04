American Legion Post 99 in Foley hosts Nov. 7 open car show

American Legion Post 99 in Foley will host its 2nd Annual Car Show on Saturday, November 7 from 8 a.m. 2 p.m. in the Legion parking lot at 2101 S. McKenzie St..

Mike’s American Muscle Cars will be MC and provide music and announcements for the show. Tjeh car show will shift into Cruise-In mode at 2 p.m., where patrons can go sit at the bara and enjoy food, live music and libations, or just relax- enjoy a cold beverage and visit with fellow car enthusiasts.

Proceeds from this event go to special services of the American Legion benefiting veterans in need with items like food, clothing, temporary housing and transportation. For more info, call Robert Button at 469-569-9953.