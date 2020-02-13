Amusement Park at OWA re-opens just in time for Mardi Gras

After a month of sprucing up, Team Member training and new improvements, OWA’s amusement park will reopened its gates for the year on Feb. 8. In addition to the amusement park opening for 2020, Lucy’s Retired Surfer’s Bar & Restaurant is also now open. Those wishing not to partake in any attractions are welcome to enter the amusement park completely free of charge. Riders now receive wristbands in order to tell them apart from non-riders. “We take a lot of pride in the safety, cleanliness and creating memories for our guests. We appreciate everyone’s patience each year as we take a little time to refresh for the upcoming season,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR. For more info, go to VisitOWA.com/Events.