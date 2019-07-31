Andrews & Waterfield to lead Foley’s Flotila 3-2

Karl Andrews and Mike Waterfield (pictured) are the Flotilla Commander (FC) and Vice Flotilla Commander (VFC) respectively for Foley Flotilla 3-2 to serve in year 2019.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (CGA) is the all volunteer arm of the U.S. Coast Guard. Our flotilla is looking for people that would like to serve their community by promoting safe boating classes to the public; offering free vessel exams that provide the boat owner with information about what is expected by the marine law enforcement in the state; and, assisting the Coast Guard in many activities that are non-law enforcement.

Members of Flotilla 3-2 received the Prestigious Award of Flotilla of the Year (2013) above all of the CGA flotillas in the United States presented by Boat US, the largest insurer of marine vessels. Flotilla 3-2 have their monthly meetings at Ryan’s in Foley on the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m.

For information on joining this group, call Karl Andrews at 251-533-5593.