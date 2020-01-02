Animal advocates meet Jan. 31 at O.B. Senior Center

Politicians will be present at meeting organized by AWA

Public and elected officials will be present at an open informational meeting organized by Animal Welfare Advocates on Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. at the Orange Beach Senior Center on Canal Rd. (slightly east of Hwy. 161 – Directly on Wolf Bay, next door to O.B. Library). The meeting is for all elected officials, police chiefs, and government officials who are involved with animal welfare.

“This will be an informal opportunity for elected officials to learn more about how shelters benefit the communities they serve and to introduce financing and sponsorship options. At some point, I want to encourage volunteers to join us, to get involved,’’ said AWA board member Gayle McMillan.