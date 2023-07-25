Annexation vote makes Mobile 2nd largest

Mobile is now Albama’s second largest city (behind Huntsville) after residents in three west side suburban areas of Cottage Hill, Kings Branch and Orchard voted to be annexed into the city this month. Residents of a fourth area along the Airport corridor voted not to be annexed.

Huntsville moved into the top spot when U.S. Census figures were released in 2021. The next four most populous cities werwe Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile and Tuscaloosa. After the annexation vote, Mobile moved into second with a population of 208,830.

“You know, they’ve already been calling themselves Mobilians and now it’s official,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson in a WKRG-TV interview. “They’re citizens of the City of Mobile and I happen to be their mayor.”

According to al.com, in the run-up to the election, the city council threatened that it might curtail the police, fire and emergency medical services it has been providing if voters chose not to become part of the city. While residents of the areas paid for the services, city officials said it’s been steadily more expensive to provide them.