Annual commemoration for Private Rosamond Johnson May 4

Honoring the first Escambia County resident killed in action during the Korean War

The annual commemoration and wreath laying ceremony for Private Rosamond Johnson will take place on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at Johnson Beach, the Perdido Key area of the Gulf Islands National Seashore named in honor of the Korean War hero.

Private Johnson was the first Escambia County resident killed in action during the Korean War. The event is open to the public and all are encourage to attend.

Dan Brown, Gulf Islands National Seashore Superintendent will be the keynote speaker. Brown will be joined by members of Private Johnson’s family. The sponsoring Perdido Key Chamber has secured the NATTC Color Guard, vocal group, and bugler for the event.

The ceremony, co-sponsored by the Johnson Beach Society and the Florida Black Chamber of Commerce, will conclude with a wreath lying ceremony at the Johnson monument. There is an entrance fee waiver in place for this day for several locations in Private Rosamond Johnson’s honor.

Rosamond Johnson enlisted in the U.S. Army at 15, and died in combat two years later on the Korean Peninsula.

While engaged with the enemy, on July 26, 1950, Private Johnson carried two wounded soldiers to safety. He was fatally wounded while attempting to save a third wounded man.

On August 21, 1950, Rosamond was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for the wounds he sustained while saving his fellow soldiers.

When Private Johnson died in 1950, Pensacola beaches were racially segregated, with areas of Perdido Key regulated for African-Americans. The Sunset Riding Club, which leased the land, declared the beach Rosamond Johnson Beach.

The area became protected as part of Gulf Islands National Seashore in 1971. The name was eventually retained and a monument and wayside honor to Private Johnson and his service to the United States of America was placed near the Johnson Beach Pavilion.

Johnson Beach is located within the Perdido Key Area of Gulf Islands National Seashore. It is open daily from dawn ‘til dusk. There is normally an entrance fee for this area.

