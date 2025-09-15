Annual Flora-Bama Oktoberfest is Oct. 12

Break out your lederhosen for the Flora-Bama’s annual Oktoberfest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 12 from 3-6 p.m. in the big tent. Receive a free drink upon entry for those 21 and up, 25 percent off in the gift shop, and complimentary German food from the buffet (while supplies last).

The stein hoisting competition sponsored by Samuel Adams will begin at 3 p.m. Food is served at 4 p.m. and the menu includes beer brats, sauerkraut, and German potato salad.

New Orleans based polka band the Brats will play at 4 p.m. and registration for the stein hoisting competition starts at 2 p.m., an hour before the event, which is open to the first eight females and first 16 males to sign up.

Festive attire is encouraged. The Flora-Bama, of course, is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Al-Fl state line. More info: florabama.com.