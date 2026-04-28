Annual Gulf Coast Art Alliance Anniversary Open House May 2

The next Gulf Coast Art Alliance will host an open house on May 2 from 10 a.m. ‘til 6 p.m. at the GCAA Gallery at 225 E 24th Avenue in Gulf Shores. More info: gulfcoastart salliance@gmail.com or 251-948-2767. The event includes an artists reception, refreshments and door prizes.

Pictured: Kim Shannon and Andy Openshaw entertaining, GCAA resident artist Tommy Vogel, Queen of Hospitality Debbie Holmes.