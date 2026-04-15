Annual Humane Society Hound Dog Music Fest April 25

The Hound Dog Music Fest, a benefit for the Baldwin Humane Society, will be held from 4-9 p.m. on April 25 at the Halstead Amphitheater in Fairhope. Tickets are $50 and available at events. humanitix.com. There will be food trucks, but BYOB and chairs. This year’s bands include Rollin in the Hay, Fly by Radio and the Ayers Bros. Band. Sponsor info: 251-928-4585.

A non-profit, no-kill animal welfare agency, the BCHS bills the fest as a family-friendly, outdoor event that attracts the best local music in the area.