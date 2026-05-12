Annual Kay’s Music Fest May 16 at Perdido Sports Bar

The 2nd Annual Kay’s Music Fest, a fundraiser for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, will be held on May 16 from 2-6 p.m. at the Perdido Key Sports Bar & Restaurant on Perdido Key. Music will be provided by Gulf Coast musicians and the event also will include local artists.

Toys For Tots was a favorite charity of the event’s namesake, Kay Moody, who passed away on away on March 13, 2025, following a life full of love, laughter, and steadfast dedication to those around her.

“Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful event again this year. Mark your calendar and make plans to join us,’’ said Webb Dalton, founder of the Gulf Coast Musician’s Medical Fund. “We will celebrate Kay Brown Moody everyday. If you knew her you loved her. We are blessed with the love she so freely gave our community.’’

Kay and her beloved husband Ray moved toPerdido Key in 2014, where the couple made countless lifelong friendships. She was often called the First Lady of Perdido, as she and Ray embraced the community tbat they were an integral part of.