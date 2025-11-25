Annual Nativity Fest Dec. 4-7 & Dec. 11-14 at Canal Rd. Baptist Church

Canal Road Baptist Church (25326 Canal Rd.) in Orange Beach will host its annual Nativity Fest during the Christmas season in the church fellowship hall. Hours are Dec. 4-5 from 10 a.m. til 7 p.m.; Dec. 6-7 from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m; Dec. 11-12 from 10 a.m. til 7 p.m; and Dec. 13-14 from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m. Admission is free and refreshments will be served at the family event showcasing a large collection of nativity scenes. More than 300 nativities, all belonging to church members, will be on display. Many of the Nativity scenes come from different countries. Some were collected on mission trips to Haiti, Costa Rica, Kenya, and Israel. Vignette displays include Miracle In A Manger, Advent, Angelic Hosts, Life Begins At The Cross, Encounters With Jesus and Wisemen Seeking Him.