Annual P.K. Chamber Women’s Day Luncheon March 6

Tickets are now available ($40 for members & $50 for guests) for the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce International Women’s Day Leadership Luncheon on March 6 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Grand Lagoon Yacht Club

Sarah Soule Webb and Renee Walter will speak at the event, which celebrates International Women’s Day and is designed to connect, support, and elevate women at every stage of their careers. The theme is “Give to Gain: When You Show Up Fully, Growth Follows!” Luncheon proceeds will support Secret Santa of Perdido Key, a local non-profit with a heart for the community that assists families in times of need. Register for the luncheon at perdidochamberfl. chambermaster.com.